Breaking News

Settle in with these weekend reads

By Alexis Grace and Anika Myers Palm, CNN

Updated 2:26 PM ET, Fri September 27, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

(CNN)

The world's first transgender professional boxer is the face of Everlast. J.Lo and Shakira are headlining the Super Bowl halftime show. Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you might have missed during a busy news week.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira to headline Super Bowl halftime show

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are headlining the Super Bowl halftime show. Here's what they said about it.

    How Jessica Simpson shed 100 pounds

    Jessica Simpson lost 100 pounds. Guess how she did it?
    Read More

    The world's first transgender professional boxer is now the face of Everlast

    Everlast has chosen Patricio Manuel for the brand's new face. Manuel discusses how huge this is for him.

    There are still 12 House Democrats who don't support impeachment proceedings.

    capitol hill tax cuts debt recession
    There are 223 House Democrats on record for supporting an impeachment inquiry. Others don't. Why? Good question.

    Jewels of the Nile: 11 awesome Egyptian museums

    There is an Egyptian museum that hold Egypt's most valuable treasures. Discover where the best places are to explore Egypt's ancient artifacts.

      A 13-year-old dies after his classmates punched him at school

      A 13-year-old from California died from injuries after being attacked by students at his school. CNN affliate KCAL explained how a Wednesday vigil went wrong.