Breaking News

Meanwhile in America: "Nobody pushed me"

By Stephen Collinson and Caitlin Hu, CNN

Updated 9:03 AM ET, Thu September 26, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

New York City (CNN)Wherever you are on the planet, brace for the tremors of an American political earthquake. Facing impeachment at home, Donald Trump will seek relief beyond his borders -- and the world will look to exploit a US President more distracted than ever.

Expect more impulsive gestures from the commander-in-chief -- for instance, summits with dictators like North Korea's Kim Jong Un -- to bolster his standing at home. Trade adversaries like China will smell blood, demanding concessions to unlock "deals" Trump can say he struck. A discombobulated White House might take its eye off hotspots like the South China Sea -- or it could be tempted into military adventurism abroad -- perhaps with