New York City (CNN)Wherever you are on the planet, brace for the tremors of an American political earthquake. Facing impeachment at home, Donald Trump will seek relief beyond his borders -- and the world will look to exploit a US President more distracted than ever.
Expect more impulsive gestures from the commander-in-chief -- for instance, summits with dictators like North Korea's Kim Jong Un -- to bolster his standing at home. Trade adversaries like China will smell blood, demanding concessions to unlock "deals" Trump can say he struck. A discombobulated White House might take its eye off hotspots like the South China Sea -- or it could be tempted into military adventurism abroad -- perhaps with