World's oldest barber dies at 108 years old

(CNN) The oldest barber in the world, Anthony Mancinelli of New York, died on September 19 at 108 years old, after 96 years of cutting hair. The upstate resident never retired, and found passion in his work, his son, Robert, told CNN. Mancinelli died from jaw cancer complications.

He soon began sweeping floors at a barber shop, then cutting hair at 12 to help support his family. He attended grade school in Newburgh, but never graduated. There was no one part of cutting hair he'd call his favorite, his son said, but he "just loved his job."

"Everybody loved him. He's known worldwide."

Mancinelli was healthy for most of his life, his son said, until he was diagnosed with cancer in February of this year. About six weeks before his death, Mancinelli didn't feel well and needed to rest -- though he had no plans to quit working. He was getting tired and weak, his son said, but planned to return to work at some point.

Read More