A former Texas judge is sentenced for accepting cash bribes stashed in beer boxes

(CNN) A former Texas judge was sentenced to five years in federal prison after he was found guilty of accepting cash bribes to issue favorable court decisions.

A federal jury in Houston convicted Rodolfo Delgado, 66, of Edinburg, of one count of conspiracy, three counts of federal program bribery, three counts of travel act bribery and one count of obstruction of justice.

In addition to the 60 months in prison, he will get two years of supervised release.

"Rudy Delgado used his position to enrich himself. He didn't just tip the scales of justice, he knocked it over with a wad of cash and didn't look back," US Attorney Ryan K. Patrick said. "Delgado's actions unfairly tarnish all his former colleagues."

Delgado was a judge for the 93rd district court in Texas, and had jurisdiction over criminal and civil cases within Hidalgo County.

