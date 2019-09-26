This 16-year-old football player lifted a car to save his trapped neighbor

(CNN) Every now and then we find ourselves in the right place, at the right time. For one Ohio teenager, that time came while he was spending the afternoon doing some gardening with his mother last Saturday.

Lora Clark and her 16-year-old son, Zac, were in the front yard of their Butler home working on the flower beds when they heard a female neighbor call out for help, Lora told CNN.

Without skipping a beat, Lora said they both ran to the house, where they saw the woman's husband pinned underneath their Volkswagen Passat.

"I guess the jack broke or slipped and the car fell on top of him from the waist up," Zac told WJW . "Only thing I could see was his legs and he was struggling."

The 39-year-old father asked not to be identified, according to WJW. He said he usually uses braces, but didn't on this particular day.

