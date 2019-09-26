(CNN) Good news for vegetarians on the East Coast of the United States -- the Impossible Burger is arriving at your grocery stores.

Starting Thursday, the soy-based meat substitute will be available in select grocery stores along the East Coast, less than a week after making its grocery-store debut on the West Coast.

The burgers will be available in 100 Wegmans supermarkets in seven states, and two Fairway stores in New York's Manhattan -- increasing the number of nationwide retailers that sell the Impossible Burger fivefold, according to a company press release

There are Wegmans stores in North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, and Massachusetts. The two Fairway stores are located on 74th Street and 86th Street.

The Impossible Burger arrived in East Coast grocery stores on September 26, 2019.

The Impossible Burger made a splash last week when it debuted in California -- in its first full weekend sale in Gelson's supermarkets, Impossible Burger outsold ground beef from cows, in terms of both revenue and the number of pounds sold, said Impossible Foods.

