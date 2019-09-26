Florida woman accused of killing her disabled grandson by overdosing him

(CNN) An 87-year-old woman is accused of killing her disabled, adult grandson for fear that no one would care for him after she died, according to police.

Bradenton police arrived at a Florida apartment complex around noon on Sunday to respond to reports of a deceased individual. There they found the body of 30-year-old Joel Parks, Capt. Brian Thiers with the Bradenton Police Department told reporters Tuesday.

Parks was a man with disabilities who lived in a group home during the week and with his grandmother, Lillian Parks, on the weekend. Parks was found by his sister. His father was deceased, and his mother was estranged, Thiers said.

Authorities did not specify the nature of Parks' disabilities, but Thiers did say he was unable to care for himself.

While police were on the scene Lillian Parks made comments indicating that she intentionally overdosed Joel, out of fears over her own health as his part-time caretaker, Thiers said.

