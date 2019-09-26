He shot his girlfriend in the head but didn't tell her. She finally went to the doctor, and now he's going to prison

Atlanta (CNN) A Georgia woman and her ex-boyfriend were arguing in her car two years ago when her driver's side window shattered and she blacked out.

When she came to, she was in his car, not hers, and they went to his mother's house because she had a head wound.

She thought she had been cut by flying glass. But her ex, Jerrontae Cain, had a secret -- he had shot her.

Thursday, a judge sentenced Cain, 39, to 25 years in prison for several crimes including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon. Cain had been convicted of felony sexual battery in 2010.

For a month after the shooting in 2017, the woman stayed at Cain's mother's house, suffering through severe headaches, dealing with memory loss and having trouble when she tried to talk, according to a news release from the Fulton County District Attorney's office. In June that year, a friend took her to the hospital.

