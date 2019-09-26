A teacher has been reassigned after a quiz included criticism of President Trump

(CNN) A teacher in Florida is under investigation after a question criticizing President Donald Trump showed up in a quiz distributed to middle schoolers.

A parent whose child attends Watson B. Duncan Middle School in Palm Beach Gardens approached school administrators after his student showed him a multiple-choice question that was part of the quiz, according to CNN affiliate, WPTV

The question was: "45th Pres; 2017; Republican; Real Estate businessman; Idiot." Possible answers were Barack Obama, Donald Trump, Gerald Ford and Ronald Reagan.

A screen grab shows Watson B. Duncan Middle School's president quiz on Quizlet.

The quiz, which is still active online, was administered on a mobile and web-based study application called Quizlet. The software trains students through digital flashcards and a variety of games and tests.

"Study sets on Quizlet are created by individual users, each of whom controls both the content of the study material itself, as well as who can view and edit study content they have created," Quizlet said in a statement to CNN on Thursday.

