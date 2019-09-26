Call it a brunch rush gone wrong.

Here's what went down. Joseph Miles, 66, was delivering the eggs, already fertilized, to an incubator. He was driving through the township Tuesday morning around 9 a.m., going north on Route 125.

He was also, tragically, going uphill.

As Miles approached an intersection on the highway, the load in the truck shifted and hundreds of thousands of eggs poured onto the road down the hill.

