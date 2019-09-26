(CNN) You leave a team that was your home for seven years and one that makes you a fairly reasonable contract offer. So when you go to a division rival, you've got to figure your old fans are going to be a bit upset.

All-star slugger Bryce Harper probably expected that when he signed with the Philadelphia Phillies during Major League Baseball's offseason, leaving the Washington Nationals with a huge hole in their lineup.

After all, he gets heckled in every MLB park. He knew returning to play against his former teammates would spur extra jeering.

But Harper and his wife say the fans in the seats at Washington's National Park went well past good-natured ribbing on Wednesday.

Harper showed his displeasure to the fans by pointing at his jersey and on Thursday morning, Kayla Harper lit into the Nationals fans, who she said brought Harper's 1-month-old child into the heckling.

