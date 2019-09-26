The prosecution rests its case in the Amber Guyger murder trial

(CNN) The prosecution on Thursday rested its case in the trial of an off-duty officer charged with murder for killing a 26-year-old accountant in his own apartment in Dallas.

Amber Guyger shot Botham Jean on September 6, 2018, in his apartment, which was one floor above her unit. She told police she was thought was entering her apartment and saw a burglar.

The prosecution rested its case on the fourth day of the trial. The defense is expected to start presenting its case Friday morning; the judge announced that the trial will continue on Saturday. Guyger, who was fired from the department after the shooting, is expected to take the stand.

Prosecutors have sought to show that Guyger was derelict in her efforts to save Jean after shooting him. She also missed numerous signs indicating she was on the wrong floor and at the wrong apartment on the night of the shooting, the prosecution argued.

The prosecution on Thursday continued to question witnesses on the differences between Guyger's and Jean's apartments in an attempt to demonstrate that the former officer should have realized she was in the wrong unit before she opened fire.

Read More