Delta employee arrested in $250,000 theft at JFK International

(CNN) A Delta employee was arrested at John F. Kennedy International Airport Thursday after he was seen taking a bag with approximately $250,000 cash instead of scanning and loading it onto a plane, according to a criminal complaint. Authorities say they have the surveillance video but are not releasing it at this time.

Quincy Thorpe, a Delta Ground Services employee, was arrested and charged Thursday related to the alleged theft at JFK Airport. He made his first court appearance and was released after posting $80,000 bond, according to a spokesman for the US Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of New York.

Thorpe's lawyer did not return CNN calls for comment Thursday.

Eight bags were supposed to be scanned and loaded onto the plane bound for Miami, but only seven were scanned and registered for the flight with Thorpe's identification, according to the complaint.

After Flight 1225 arrived in Miami, the security company that was transporting the bags, Victim Security Company, realized that one of them was missing, according to the complaint.

