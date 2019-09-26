New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo splits with Sandra Lee

(CNN) New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has split from his longtime girlfriend Sandra Lee, according to a joint statement the pair issued Wednesday.

"Over the recent past, we have realized that our lives have gone in different directions and our romantic relationship has turned into a deep friendship," the statement read. "We will always be family and are fully supportive of each other and dedicated to the girls. Our personal lives remain personal and there will be no further comment."

Cuomo has three daughters from an earlier marriage.

A source close to Cuomo and Lee, a TV chef, said several weeks ago they began telling friends that while they remain best friends, they are no longer a couple.

In 2015, Cuomo took some "personal time" to be with Lee after she announced she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

