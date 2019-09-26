A 13-year-old California student dies from injuries after attack on school campus

(CNN) Mourners for a 13-year-old California boy who died from injuries sustained in an attack by students at his school angrily confronted the school system's superintendent at a Wednesday night vigil.

Moreno Valley Unified School District Superintendent Martinrex Kedziora, escorted by deputies, sought shelter behind the school's locked doors after his address at the vigil led to a vocal crowd questioning the district's response to ongoing schoolwide bullying concerns, CNN affiliate KCAL reported. In KCAL's report, one woman can be heard shouting, "There's no excuse, you need to resign from office."

Moments before that, Kedziora had tried to address the crowd before being shouted down. "We're here tonight to work with the community to support them," he said.

Then, a woman responded, "We are the community and you're not working with us."

The victim, who police identified only as Diego, was a student at Landmark Middle School in Moreno Valley, about 60 miles east of Los Angeles. Police were called to the school on September 16 after a fight broke out on campus, according to a press release from Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

