Princess Beatrice announces engagement to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

London (CNN) The world will be regaled with another royal wedding next year. Princess Beatrice, the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, is getting married.

Buckingham Palace announced Beatrice's engagement to real estate specialist Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who popped the question while in Italy this September.

"Her Royal Highness and Mr Mapelli Mozzi became engaged while away for the weekend in Italy earlier this month," the Palace said, adding that the wedding will take place in 2020.

The couple expressed their excitement in a statement shared by the palace. "We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement," they wrote.

"We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can't wait to actually be married," they added.