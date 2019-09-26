Judo star and Olympic hopeful Jack Hatton dies at 24

(CNN) The USA Judo team announced the "unexpected passing" of 24-year-old national team member and Olympic hopeful Jack Hatton on Wednesday.

Hatton was one of the team's top players and was a highly decorated athlete, winning various competitions around the globe.

It is not immediately known how Hatton died.

"Jack made an indelible mark on all who had the pleasure of knowing him, and he will not be forgotten. We grieve with the entire USA Judo and international judo community during this tough time," USA Judo said in a statement on their website.

Hatton had been training at Pedro's Judo Center in Wakefield, Massachusetts since 2015.

