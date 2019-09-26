Breaking News

Judo star and Olympic hopeful Jack Hatton dies at 24

By Lauren M. Johnson, CNN

Updated 4:37 PM ET, Thu September 26, 2019

Jack Hatton was an Olympic hopeful and one of the best judo players in the country.
(CNN)The USA Judo team announced the "unexpected passing" of 24-year-old national team member and Olympic hopeful Jack Hatton on Wednesday.

Hatton was one of the team's top players and was a highly decorated athlete, winning various competitions around the globe.
It is not immediately known how Hatton died.
"Jack made an indelible mark on all who had the pleasure of knowing him, and he will not be forgotten. We grieve with the entire USA Judo and international judo community during this tough time," USA Judo said in a statement on their website.
    Hatton had been training at Pedro's Judo Center in Wakefield, Massachusetts since 2015.
    The center paid tribute to him on its Facebook page: "Along with being a top US Judo athlete, Jack was kind-hearted, caring and an all-around great person. He was a true role model for students at our dojo and judoka all over the country."