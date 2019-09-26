Finally, a doll that looks like all of us

The evolution of the Barbie doll
Teenage fashion model, 1959
Registered nurse, 1961
Astronaut, 1965
Surgeon, 1973
Olympic athlete, 1975
Aerobics instructor, 1984
Veterinarian, 1985
Rapper, 1992
Marine Corps sergeant, 1992
Business executive, 1992
Police officer, 1993
Army medic, 1993
Firefighter, 1995