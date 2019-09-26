Breaking News

Unlocking the life-saving secrets of African DNA

By Kieron Monks, CNN

Updated 8:50 AM ET, Thu September 26, 2019

Geoffrey Siwo, a biologist at IBM Research Africa, says that when people think about Africa, "they think about infectious diseases like TB or malaria, but the elderly population in Africa is growing and with that comes increased risk of cancer and other non-communicable diseases."
Pictured: a breast cancer patient at the Khartoum Breast Care Centre in Sudan, October 2015.
Geoffrey Siwo, a biologist at IBM Research Africa, says that when people think about Africa, "they think about infectious diseases like TB or malaria, but the elderly population in Africa is growing and with that comes increased risk of cancer and other non-communicable diseases."
Pictured: a breast cancer patient at the Khartoum Breast Care Centre in Sudan, October 2015.
Siwo and his team in South Africa were interested in data driven genomic healthcare. "We found that breast cancer patients expressing low levels of [the Duffy Antigen Receptor (DARC)] gene, a pattern more frequent in Africans, have lower survival rates compared to those expressing high levels of this gene, a pattern frequent in Caucasians," he says.
Pictured: a screen grab from the team's research data mapping cancer metastasis.
Siwo and his team in South Africa were interested in data driven genomic healthcare. "We found that breast cancer patients expressing low levels of [the Duffy Antigen Receptor (DARC)] gene, a pattern more frequent in Africans, have lower survival rates compared to those expressing high levels of this gene, a pattern frequent in Caucasians," he says.
Pictured: a screen grab from the team's research data mapping cancer metastasis.
"The knowledge that low expression of DARC might influence breast cancer outcomes, especially in some breast cancer patients means that in future it could potentially be used for personalizing therapy or precision medicine," says Siwo.
Pictured: a screen grab from the findings presented to the American Society for Human Genetics symposium.
"The knowledge that low expression of DARC might influence breast cancer outcomes, especially in some breast cancer patients means that in future it could potentially be used for personalizing therapy or precision medicine," says Siwo.
Pictured: a screen grab from the findings presented to the American Society for Human Genetics symposium.
Reliable and up-to-date information on new occurrences of cancer within Africa is notoriously difficult to collect. The team wants to work towards faster data collection within South Africa and more widely across the African continent. &quot;By tracking data digitally and pooling efforts across Africa, we can attempt to improve the accuracy of incidence figures,&quot; explains Siwo (pictured).
Reliable and up-to-date information on new occurrences of cancer within Africa is notoriously difficult to collect. The team wants to work towards faster data collection within South Africa and more widely across the African continent. "By tracking data digitally and pooling efforts across Africa, we can attempt to improve the accuracy of incidence figures," explains Siwo (pictured).
Greater access to technology means "we are looking at solving problems in Africa in a way we never thought possible before," Siwo says. "We are not only looking at how technology will enable us now but we are starting to think about how technology will work in the future."
Pictured: the team of researchers in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Greater access to technology means "we are looking at solving problems in Africa in a way we never thought possible before," Siwo says. "We are not only looking at how technology will enable us now but we are starting to think about how technology will work in the future."
Pictured: the team of researchers in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Siwo believes cancer and other non-communicable diseases will start to impact Africans more so than elsewhere, due to how unprepared the region is to handle new cases. "We are attempting to find long term solutions," he says.
Pictured: researchers at work in South Africa.
Siwo believes cancer and other non-communicable diseases will start to impact Africans more so than elsewhere, due to how unprepared the region is to handle new cases. "We are attempting to find long term solutions," he says.
Pictured: researchers at work in South Africa.
(CNN)In 2006, US scientists published a landmark study that linked lower levels of a gene known as PCSK9 to lower rates of heart disease.

Researchers then sought to test the thesis by identifying subjects with a rare mutation that resulted in even lower levels of PSCK9. Just two were discovered, including a young woman living in South Africa.
The discovery allowed drug manufacturers to produce what became Praluent, the first FDA-approved cholesterol-lowering drug of the 21st Century, which would be prescribed to guard against strokes, heart attacks and other deadly conditions.
The location of the South African subject was not by chance.
    There is greater genetic diversity in Africa th