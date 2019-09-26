Chip and Joanna Gaines' latest decor drop at Target fulfills all our fall dreams

If you're a decor enthusiast, you know that tweaking your home design seasonally is part of the perpetual reinvention of your space -- but it can be a costly sport! Finding quality items that zhuzh up your dwelling areas and are also affordable isn't easy, but since launching their Hearth & Hand with Magnolia collection with Target back in 2017, Chip and Joanna Gaines have been giving us all the modern farmhouse decor we crave at prices we're actually OK with.

In the following years, the couple who introduced the power of shiplap to the masses have rolled out everything from lamps and table runners to faux plants and bedding within their Target collab, and we love all of it, especially this latest fall crop of goods.

"As I was designing the new fall collection, I thought about the changing seasons and how we're drawn to create warm and inviting spaces this time of year," Joanna said via Target's brand page. "So I wanted to add some textural pieces made from natural elements and materials that can be layered into your existing decor, like woven area rugs, comfortable knits and pillows with detailed trims and subtle earth tones. You can add in a comfy throw for a cozy evening at home."

Including those adorable metal signs that Joanna often hangs in the "Fixer Upper" homes (Lost socks!), cozier-than-cozy bedding sets, and thoughtful decor pieces that will look great on your mantle, we've picked items that will add some zip to your rooms as we transition from summer to fall and winter. And there are lots of entertaining and serving pieces that are perfect for the holidays, too — which are fast approaching, people! Check out our favorite pieces below, and see the whole collection of 200+ items here.

Stripe Fringe Area Rug ($39.99-$299.99, target.com)

Fringe rugs are having a major design moment right now, and the trend is perfectly encapsulated in this muted, striped beauty. The ideal anchor to any room, this textured, hand-woven rug comes in six sizes and two hues (rusty red and gray) and will pair beautifully with your existing decor. Oh, and this marks the first time Hearth & Hand has released rugs as part of its offerings! (See all of them here.)

Wall Sign Lost Socks ($24.99, target.com)

Known for the thoughtful, personal touches she puts in her "Fixer Upper" homes on the HGTV series, Joanna could make a killing on her metal signs alone. Which is why we were stoked that a few were included in this latest collection, including this adorable lost socks rack — because just about everyone on the planet has lost socks in their laundry routine, right?

Door Mat Black Stripe ($12.99, target.com)

Thick and durable, this mat is a must-have as the weather starts to turn messier. We love the PVC backing that ensures the mat stays put and the simple striped pattern that packs just the right amount of style.

Table Runner Oversized Simple Black Stripe ($24.99, target.com)

Here's a dining table truth: Not all runners are created equal. Some are bizarrely short, while others are absurdly narrow — not this stunner from Hearth & Hand, though. Extra wide at 20 inches and long at 90 inches, the linen-and-cotton runner's classic pinstripes makes for a charming and subtle backdrop for the rest of your dining table decor.

Letter Board ($29.99, target.com)

Letter boards are totally on trend right now and we love the au naturel look of this one, which would be a welcome addition to an entryway or kitchen countertop.

Brass Hourglass ($12.99, target.com)

Need a swift dose of elegant decor in your living space? This brass hourglass is petite enough to fit on a mantle but would also look striking on a bookshelf or coffee table. In addition to having a true function — it's actually a five-minute timer — the hourglass is stunning, looking like something you'd find in a dusty antique shop, not a big-box retailer!

72-Inch Faux Bay Leaf Garland ($19.99, target.com)

If you're starting to dream up your autumn tablescape, look no further than this beautiful bay leaf garland. Perfect for running the length of your dining room table (or encircling a centerpiece! or draping your mantle!), the garland is a nod to cooler temps, but doesn't scream "Thanksgiving" or "Christmas," which means you can use it well into the new year as well. Here's something we've learned about Hearth & Hand: Its faux greenery is incredibly realistic and way cheaper than what your local greenhouses are charging.

Throw Blanket with Tassels ($39.99, target.com)

The epitome of fall coziness, this Oeko-Tex-certified throw is a great (and affordable) way to reinvent your living space. We love the on-trend tassels and the soft-as-butter material. This is definitely the blanket you impress your guests with fireside this winter. It's a perfect gift for the holidays, too.

Oversized Oblong Pillow Navy ($29.99, target.com)

In case you missed it: Oblong pillows are all the rage these days, offering lumbar support while visually mixing up your throw pillow game. And this one does not disappoint. Joanna is serving up some major boho vibes with its two-tone navy geometric pattern and those cute tassels.

Preserved Natural Wheat Bundle ($34.99, target.com)

Chip and Joanna have never met a bundle of natural grain that they didn't like, as we've all witnessed in the many "Fixer Upper" renovations — olive garland and pussy willow wreaths and yellow thistle bush stems, oh my! So the fact that we can get a Joanna-approved wheat bundle for our own homes at a reasonable price is, well, kind of huge.

Blue Twill Comforter Set ($79.99-$99.99, target.com)

You know what you need? A totally sedate, Zen-like bedroom space. And the key to achieving that is soft, muted linens. Enter Hearth & Hand's Blue Twill Comforter Set. Lightly textured, the oh-so-soft set includes the comforter and two shams, each of which has the all-important inner envelope closure (ensuring you'll never see a pillow again).

Serve Tray Reactive Glaze Oval ($14.99-$22.99, target.com)

If your upcoming holiday entertaining plans are already starting to stress you out, we get it. But you'll be well prepared for everything from a sit-down dinner to a cocktail party with this all-purpose serving tray. We love the sour cream hue (it comes in gray, too) and the irregular-edge detailing. And it's available in two sizes. You probably need both, right? Right.

10-Inch Lazy Susan ($17.99, target.com)

Full disclosure: We've never met a Lazy Susan we didn't like, and this one, with its black raised siding and rich wooden base, fits all the bills. Whether you're loading it with condiments or placing a piping-hot dish on it, the piece is a game changer thanks to its built-in handles, making transfers from the kitchen to the dining room a cinch.

