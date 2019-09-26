14 pumpkin spice goodies to help you kick-start fall

Pumpkin spice latte season (or fall, as it's also known) is here -- cinnamon and nutmeg wafting in the air as you pass by Starbucks, visions of apple picking, hot cider, and cozy turtleneck sweaters in your head.

But you don't have to grab a coffee for the experience. There are plenty of other treats that prove pumpkin spice is so much more than a flavored latte.

These 14 fragrance-inspired goodies you can buy online right now — from snacks to cleaning products to a zesty deodorant (yes, you read that right) — were made for anyone whose love of pumpkin spice knows no bounds.

Pumpkin Spice Graphic Tee ($34; nordstrom.com)

A graphic tee is a fun way to showcase your go-to coffee order. This subtle one from Nordstrom can be thrown on with your favorite pair of jeans or leggings for your morning PSL runs, weekend errands and more.

Native Pumpkin Spice Latte Deodorant ($12; native.com)

Attention PSL lovers: Now you can smell like your favorite seasonal beverage. Native's signature aluminum-, paraben-, phthalate- and talc-free deodorant is getting an autumn upgrade. The deodorant has a 4.7-star rating from over 10,000 customers, and its pumpkin spice latte fragrance features notes of the most iconic PSL ingredients, including cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves.

Mrs. Meyer's Pumpkin Spice Fall Trio ($10.99; grove.co)

Organic cleaning brand Mrs. Meyer's helps you clean your home in a more eco-conscious way with plant-derived ingredients that can cut through grease and dirt. All of its products are made without parabens, phthalates or artificial coloring. Three of the company's best-selling items -- its dish soap, hand soap and multisurface cleaner -- are bundled together in this festive, pumpkin-inspired package.

Lacas Coffee Co. Flavored Pumpkin Spice Coffee ($8; amazon.com)

Brew your own flavorful pumpkin coffee at home with Lacas Coffee's pumpkin spice coffee beans. And the affordable $8 price tag means you can drink as much as you want this fall, completely guilt-free.

Sweet Water Decor Pumpkin Spice Coffee Mug ($14.99; amazon.com)

The only thing that can make a delicious spiced coffee even better is a matching mug. Pour your homemade brews into this colorful, pumpkin-hued coffee mug when you're indulging at home.

Spiced Pumpkin Large Candle ($29.50; yankeecandle.com)

Enjoy your favorite aromas throughout the home with a long-lasting candle. This option from Yankee Candle has up to 150 hours of burn time, so you can soak in the scents of nutmeg, cinnamon, brown sugar, vanilla and orange throughout the months ahead.

Saucony Men's Pumpkin Spice Freedom ISO 2 Sneakers ($160; saucony.com)

Saucony is well known for turning trendy food items into color sneaker creations. Remember that time it created the avocado toast shoes? Or the time it made America literally run on Dunkin'? So it's no surprise that this season, Saucony has a pumpkin spice-inspired design. Pumpkin-colored details adorn the ISO 2 exterior, while its interior features the premium cushioning and support the athletic brand is known for.

Burt's Bees Pumpkin Spice Lip Balm ($3.27; walmart.com)

Protect your lips with Burt's Bees Moisturizing Lip Balm, which can hydrate and heal lips with its 100% natural ingredients like coconut oil and beeswax. This festive flavor also has a touch of pumpkin and added spice.

Alex and Ani Pumpkin Spice Bangle ($38; amazon.com)

For those who love sugar, spice and everything nice, this charm bangle from Alex and Ani is a subtle ode to fall's most festive flavor combination.

Ulta Pumpkin Spice Body Wash ($9.50; ulta.com)

Love the smell of pumpkin spice so much that you want to bathe in it? Well, now you can. Ulta's Pumpkin Spice Body Wash is a limited-edition scent that will lather up your body with the aromas of cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves. It's fortified with aloe and shea butter, natural ingredients that can help soothe and condition your skin.

Blue Diamond Pumpkin Spice Almonds ($5.99; amazon.com)

Almonds are chock-full of good-for-you omega-3 fatty acids, protein and fiber, making them a healthy snack to nibble on any time. If you're looking for a flavor outside the traditional honey roasted or lightly salted ones, Blue Diamond has created a sweet pumpkin spice flavored version will liven up your tastebuds this fall.

Kirkland's Come Back with Pumpkin Spice Doormat ($12; kirklands.com)

Give your house guests a not-so-subtle friendly reminder of what gifts they should bring to your abode with this fun doormat. Right now, you can scoop it up for only $12.

Behr Spiced Pumpkin Paint (starting at $3.27; homedepot.com)

The deep rich color of pumpkin spice makes for an incredible accent wall in your home that will last far beyond this fall. We're especially big fans of this shade from Behr paint (sold at Home Depot locations) which combines the best features of a primer and a stain-blocking paint, so it takes fewer coats to get an opaque pop of color that suits your living space.

Godiva Pumpkin Spice Milk Chocolate Pack of 24 ($71.99; godiva.com)

Calling all chocolate fiends! Godiva is currently selling a 24-pack of its gourmet milk chocolate bars with pumpkin spice-filled centers. That means you can get chocolatey, pumpkin-y goodness shipped straight to your doorstep. Thrill your local trick-or-treaters, or just eat it all yourself (hey, no shame).

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.