Two Indian children allegedly beaten to death for 'defecating on a public street'

(CNN) Two children from India's lowest caste were allegedly beaten to death after defecating in the open, according to authorities.

Roshni Valmiki, 12, and her 10-year-old brother Avinash were attacked on Wednesday morning while defecating on a public street in Bhakhedi village in the Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh state in central India, said local police deputy superintendent Viren Singh.

After being beaten with sticks, the siblings were taken to the district hospital where doctors declared them both dead, Singh said. Defecating in that village is banned, he added. The two siblings were believed to be on their way to visit their grandfather.

Police have arrested two brothers over the attack. Singh said the incident is still under investigation.

The authorities have given the family 60,000 rupees ($845) in financial assistance for the funeral costs and other expenses. Under India's law, they will also receive 400,000 rupees ($5,600) in compensation.