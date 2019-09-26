Dozens of construction workers feared trapped in Sierra Leone building collapse

Freetown, Sierra Leone (CNN) Dozens of construction workers are feared missing in Sierra Leone after a three-story building collapsed, officials told CNN on Thursday.

Ten people have been rescued from the building, which was still under construction when it came down Wednesday in Bo, the country's second largest city, local police said.

Some survivors sustained critical injuries and may be transferred to a better-equipped hospital in the capital, Freetown, some 250 kilometers (155 miles) away, Bo District medical officer, Dr. Roland Marsh, said.

More than 70 construction workers reported for work at the building, said regional police commander Kapri Saidu Kamara, and rescuers are searching for those feared trapped under the building.

One worker, Abu Sesay, narrowly escaped, then watched as the unfinished building collapsed with some of his coworkers inside it, he said.

Read More