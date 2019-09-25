These three black holes are going to crash into each other

Photos: Wonders of the universe A collision of three galaxies has set three supermassive black holes on a crash course with each other in a system one billion light-years from Earth. Hide Caption 1 of 131

Photos: Wonders of the universe 2I/Borisov is the first interstellar comet observed in our solar system and only the second observed interstellar visitor to our solar system. Hide Caption 2 of 131

Photos: Wonders of the universe KIC 8462852, also known as Boyajian's Star or Tabby's Star, is 1,000 light-years from us. It's 50% bigger than our sun and 1,000 degrees hotter. And it doesn't behave like any other star, dimming and brightening sporadically. Dust around the star, depicted here in an artist's illustration, may be the most likely cause of its strange behavior. Hide Caption 3 of 131

Photos: Wonders of the universe This is an artist's impression of a massive neutron star's pulse being delayed by the passage of a white dwarf star between the neutron star and Earth. Astronomers have detected the most massive neutron star to date due to this delay. Hide Caption 4 of 131

Photos: Wonders of the universe The European Southern Observatory's VISTA telescope captured a stunning image of the Large Magellanic Cloud, one of our nearest galactic neighbors. The near-infrared capability of the telescope showcases millions of individual stars. Hide Caption 5 of 131

Photos: Wonders of the universe Astronomers believe Comet C/2019 Q4 could be the second known interstellar visitor to our solar system. It was first spotted on August 30 and imaged by the Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope on Hawaii's Big Island on September 10, 2019. Hide Caption 6 of 131

Photos: Wonders of the universe A star known as S0-2, represented as the blue and green object in this artist's illustration, made its closest approach to the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way in 2018. This provided a test for Einstein's theory of general relativity. Hide Caption 7 of 131