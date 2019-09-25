Virgin Island officials are expanding the search for a missing Kentucky woman

(CNN) The search in the Virgin Islands for missing American Lucy Schuhmann was expanded on Wednesday, police said.

Lucy Schuhmann, 48, was reported missing last week by the proprietor of the Airbnb in Coral Bay on St. John where she was staying, according to a statement from Virgin Islands National Park spokesman Thomas Kelly.

Officials expanded their search after receiving a tip called into Crimestoppers on Wednesday morning, said Karl Caesar, a spokesman for the Virgin Islands Police Department told CNN. The search area in St. John now includes a body of water near the pond where investigators searched on Monday.

The search was called off on Tuesday due to severe weather from Tropical Storm Karen.

Schuhmann's belongings were found in her room after she did not check out as scheduled, Kelly said. A multiagency search ensued, including resources from the Virgin Islands Police Department and St. John Rescue.

