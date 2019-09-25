This police department's Tesla ran low on power during a pursuit

(CNN) Talk about bad timing.

A Tesla electric police patrol car in San Francisco ran low on power at one of the worst possible times last Friday -- during a pursuit.

It's unclear exactly why the 2014 Tesla Model S 85 wasn't fully charged and lost juice at such an inopportune moment, according to Fremont Police Department's spokesperson, Geneva Bosques.

"It happens from time to time, especially if an officer returns to the station to take a report and then they never go back out in the street," she told CNN.

The police officer driving the Tesla was pursuing a suspect who was wanted in connection with a crime in Santa Clara, according to Bosques. After confirming the license plate, the officer attempted a traffic stop, the car failed to yield and the driver took off at a high rate of speed, she said.

