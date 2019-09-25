Snickers is making a special pecan bar -- just in time for fall

(CNN) Snickers just got a fall-themed update, just in time for pecan pie season.

Mars, which makes the candy bar, debuted a Snickers Pecan Bar Wednesday, conjuring up all sorts of chocolate pecan pie vibes. You feel them, too?

So far this version isn't available in stores -- only online, where you must buy a 15-pack for $30 . The bars will begin shipping on September 30, and they're only available for a limited time while supplies last.

In case you're keeping score, this brings the Snickers variants up to at least six: the classic, the one with almonds, a peanut butter version, another with crispy rice and another with hazelnuts. And now pecan.

And that doesn't even include the creamy versions, filled with varying nut butters. We might have too many Snickers bars, honestly.

Read More