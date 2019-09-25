(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN:
-- The House prepared to launch President Trump's impeachment inquiry.
-- Meanwhile, White House transcripts reveal President Trump pushed for the Ukrainian President to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son. Read Trump's phone conversation here.
-- An 11-year-old boy drove 200 miles to live with a man he met on Snapchat.
-- It turns out that water is not the best drink for hydration.
-- A transgender man who gave birth lost his legal court battle to be registered as the child's father.
-- A Chinese family allegedly staged 23 fake marriages within two weeks to gain free housing.
-- Nintendo launched a mobile version of the popular series "Mario Kart," but they ran into some trouble.
-- An Austrian couple received nearly 25,000 ecstasy pills in the mail. They thought they were decorative stones.