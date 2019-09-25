Here are the winners of this year's MacArthur Foundation 'genius grants'

(CNN) The author of the novel "On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous" and an attorney who has fought to make "revenge porn" a crime are among the 26 winners of this year's MacArthur Foundation "genius grants."

The honor comes with a $625,000, no-strings-attached award paid out over five years. Since 1981, 1,040 people have earned the acclaim, including best-selling author Ta-Nehisi Coates and "Hamilton" playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The awards go to "talented individuals who have shown extraordinary originality and dedication in their creative pursuits and a marked capacity for self-direction," the foundation says on its website. The award, and its hefty payment, is intended to encourage the winners to "pursue their own creative, intellectual, and professional inclinations."

Vuong said one of the central questions of the book is, "Does language matter?"