Los Angeles Board of Supervisors votes to ban flavored e-cigarettes and tobacco products

(CNN) The Los Angeles Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on Tuesday to ban flavored e-cigarettes and tobacco products, including menthol, in Los Angeles County, according to a news release.

"For decades, we were making incredible progress in decreasing tobacco use among young people. But flavored e-cigarettes have reversed that trend," said Supervisor Janice Hahn. "By taking action now and banning the sale of flavored products that mask the smell and taste of tobacco, we may be able to save this next generation from the same terrible health effects of nicotine addiction that generations before them suffered from."

The board meeting was attended by more than 100 students, as well as experts from organizations including the American Lung Association, American Heart Association, University of Southern California and the University of California, Los Angeles.

The preliminary vote was 5-0 in favor of the motion, confirmed Jethro Rothe-Kushel, Assistant Senior Deputy for Communications for Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas.

According to the news release, the approved ordinance also regulates smoke shops by establishing business licensing requirements and by further strengthening existing public health laws.

