BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina accused of covering up CEO's arrest for DUI

(CNN) A planned health insurance merger has been put on hold after the state's insurance commissioner accused BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina of covering up its CEO's arrest for driving under the influence.

Patrick Conway, the CEO of BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina, is facing several charges including one count of driving while impaired, one count of reckless driving and two counts of misdemeanor child neglect stemming from a June 22 incident. The arrest was first reported last week by CNN affiliate WRAL

In video obtained by WRAL, Conway is seen swerving across lanes of traffic on I-85 with his two daughters in the SUV before he sideswipes a semitrailer. WRAL obtained the Archdale Police Department arrest report from a source; CNN has reached out several times to the department, but has not independently obtained the report.

BlueCross said a board committee investigated the incident and "determined Conway, who was paid $3.59 million last year, is a good leader who should stay on the job," WRAL reported.

BlueCross also said Conway completed a 30-day in-patient substance abuse treatment program, according to WRAL.

