20 men sue Madison Square Boys and Girls Club over alleged abuse by 'Basketball Diaries' coach and doctor

(CNN) Twenty men have filed suit against the Madison Square Boys & Girls Club, alleging the organization was negligent in allowing alleged sexual abuse by two staff members, one of whom was depicted in the 1978 memoir "The Basketball Diaries."

The complaint alleges gym director Nicholas "Lefty" Antonucci and "pool doctor" Dr. Reginald Archibald routinely and systematically abused boys at the club, and that the club "failed to address sexual abuse which was occurring in plain sight."

Antonucci was featured as Lefty in "The Basketball Diaries," a memoir by Jim Carroll, the lawsuit states. The book was adapted into a movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

Quoting from Chapter 1, the suit relates Carroll's assessment of Antonucci:

"Although he is a great ball player and a strong guy, he likes to do funny things to you like put his hand between your legs. When he did this I got keenly suspicious. I guess I better not tell my mother about it."

