Body cam video of Botham Jean's last moments suddenly played in court. His parents weren't ready

Dallas, Texas (CNN) Suddenly, on the screen before Botham Jean's parents, a video of their son's last moments was playing. Police were trying to save his life has he lay on the floor of his apartment, bleeding from a gunshot wound.

Allison and Bertrum Jean bent over in their seats and looked at the courtroom floor. Bertrum held his hands over his ears and turned to the wall next to his seat.

After a few minutes, Botham's parents and family and friends stood up to leave.

Allison Jean sobbed loudly as she walked out the door. This was the kind of moment she had been dreading, and preparing for.

The video showed Dallas police performing CPR on Botham on September 6, 2018, moments after off-duty Dallas police officer Amber Guyger shot the 26-year-old accountant in his home. Guyger told police she believed she was entering her apartment, which was one floor below, and encountered a burglar. She is on trial for murder

