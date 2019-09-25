AI may be as effective as medical specialists at diagnosing disease

(CNN) A new scientific review has concluded that artificial intelligence (AI) may be able to diagnose disease as successfully as human healthcare professionals, but a lack of quality studies means the real potential of the technology is unclear.

Researchers carried out the first systematic review of existing research into AI in the health sector and published their findings in The Lancet Digital Health journal.

It focused on an AI technique called deep learning, which employs algorithms, big data, and computing power to emulate human intelligence.

This allows computers to identify patterns of disease by examining thousands of images, before applying what they learn to new individual cases to provide a diagnosis. Excitement is building around the technology, and the US Food and Drug Administration has already approved a number of AI algorithms for use in healthcare.

AI has been hailed as a way to reduce the workload for overstretched medical professionals and revolutionize healthcare, but so far scientific research has failed to live up to the hype.

