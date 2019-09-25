(CNN)A Bolivian football player who suffered a broken ankle during a match had to be rushed to hospital in the trunk of a taxi -- because nobody could find the ambulance driver.
Defender Mario Cuellar was carried off on a stretcher but responders were unable to load him into the ambulance.
Television images showed Cuellar being carried from the stadium and placed into the trunk of the taxi on his stretcher.
The incident occurred during the Bolivian top-tier clash between Cuellar's Oriente Petrolero and Guabira Sunday.
The Bolivian Football Federation said in a statement it is investigating and will use the league commissioner's report, the referee's report and TV images.
Oriente Petrolero said Cuellar also suffered a partial dislocation and ligament damage and will be out of action for three to six months.
Cuellar has made two appearances for Bolivia, including a 2018 World Cup qualifier against Colombia.
Oriente Petrolero lost the match 2-1 to leave it in eighth position, with victory keeping Guabira in 12th place.