(CNN) A Bolivian football player who suffered a broken ankle during a match had to be rushed to hospital in the trunk of a taxi -- because nobody could find the ambulance driver.

Defender Mario Cuellar was carried off on a stretcher but responders were unable to load him into the ambulance.

Television images showed Cuellar being carried from the stadium and placed into the trunk of the taxi on his stretcher.

The incident occurred during the Bolivian top-tier clash between Cuellar's Oriente Petrolero and Guabira Sunday.

Remarkable scenes in Bolivia after a player with a broken ankle was forced to take a taxi when the stadium's ambulance driver went missing.



Let's hope he had a good Uber rating... 🚕 pic.twitter.com/QzV9PZ4j3R — Sport360° (@Sport360) September 24, 2019

The Bolivian Football Federation said in a statement it is investigating and will use the league commissioner's report, the referee's report and TV images.

Read More