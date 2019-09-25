Man arrested for punching police horse amid clashes between rival football fans

(CNN) A football fan has been arrested after punching a police horse during clashes between rival supporters and police at an English soccer match on Tuesday.

The Portsmouth-Southampton derby is one of English football's most contested rivalries but because of the two teams' differing success, it was the first time the clubs had played one another in seven years.

Amid the crowd trouble, one social media clip showed a fan appearing to swing at a police horse near Portsmouth's Fratton Park stadium.

Called Luna, the horse wasn't hurt and continued to work after the incident, chasing the man down a street before police pinned him to the ground.

"A 52-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty and attempted criminal damage. He remains in custody at this time," said Hampshire Constabulary in a statement sent to CNN on Wednesday. The age of the man had previously been given as 42 by the police.

