The Last of Us Part II releases in February, so lock in your preorder now

Naughty Dog's gritty action-adventure The Last of Us Part II has finally been dated for release: It will be touching down as a PlayStation 4 exclusive on Feb. 21, 2020.

Set five years after 2013's critically-acclaimed The Last of Us, players will take on the role of the now-teenage protagonist Ellie. She must face off (mostly alone) against a strange new cult known as The Seraphites in a post-apocalyptic vision of the United States. There isn't much currently known about the game's plot, except for the fact that Ellie has come into her own as a rugged adventurer.

Ellie's companion Joel, the playable protagonist from the original Last of Us, will be making a return as well, though it isn't clear yet what type of role he will play. It's likely the sequel will be rife with just as many curveballs as the first game. Players may remember the end of the game featured a moral dilemma for protagonist Joel when it came to stopping the spread of a terrible infection that brought humanity to its knees. It was a powerful conclusion that added greater emotional depth to the story.

It's going to be a lengthy affair of a game, stretching across two complete Blu-ray discs. It's up for preorder now, so you can go ahead and grab your copy long before 2020 rolls around.

All The Last of Us Part II pre-orders come with a few digital goodies that can be used in-game: an ammo capacity upgrade for Ellie, a crafting training manual, and a special PSN Avatar to be used on your PlayStation 4 dashboard. So no matter which version you decide to lock in, you'll still get an incentive for buying early.

There are four different versions of The Last of Us Part II. Two are currently available for preorder:

The Last of Us Part II Special Edition for PlayStation 4 ($79.99; amazon.com)

The Last of Us Part Ii Collector's Edition for PlayStation 4 ($169.99; amazon.com)

The other two versions are currently out of stock:

The Last of Us Part II Ellie Edition for PlayStation 4 ($229.99; amazon.com)

The Last of Us Part II Standard Edition for PlayStation 4 ($59.99; amazon.com)

The Ellie Edition comes with the following: Amray Case, Steelbook, Premium packaging, Statue, Premium art print, Letter, 48 page mini art book, Ellie's bracelet, Replica of Ellie's backpack, Exclusive keychain, Vinyl record, Avatar set, Digital soundtrack, Digital artbook, Making-of documentary access, and Additional digital content.

The Collector's Edition is your best bet, given that the Ellie Edition is currently out of stock, as it includes much of what the more expensive set comes with minus a few larger items like Ellie's backpack. It comes with an Amray Case, Steelbook, Premium packaging, 48 page mini art book, Ellie's Bracelet, 6 pins, 4 stickers, Avatar set, Digital soundtrack, Digital artbook, and Making-of documentary access.

Unfortunately, the coveted The Last of Us Part II Ellie Edition has long been sold out, but that doesn't mean it won't be back at some point. Keep checking back to see if Amazon receives more stock, which can absolutely happen.

Finally, the standard version of the game comes with only the items you get in return for pre-ordering the game as listed above in either physical or digital editions.

If you're ready to jump into one of PlayStation's most cinematic affairs when it debuts next year, be sure to grab your copy today. And keep an eye out for the return of the Ellie Edition, which may be up for grabs again when you least expect it.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.