Ring announces a refreshed Stick Up Cam and a new device for your dog

Amazon-owned Ring, the maker of video doorbells and security cameras, had its fair share of announcements during the Amazon event on Wednesday. There's a new camera from Ring, a refresh of a staple in Ring's lineup and a new device that will help keep track of your lost dog. Not everything Ring announced is available to order right now, but there's good news if you're in the market for an affordable indoor home security camera.

Ring's new Stick Up Cam is equipped with two-way audio, 1080p HD video, motion detection, a wide-viewing angle and night vision. On paper, it's nearly identical to last year's Stick Up Cam, but the price has dropped to $99.99. There are three options for powering the camera: plugin, rechargeable battery or with a solar panel (bumps the price up to $148.99).

The Stick Up Cam integrates with the Ring mobile app for push alerts when motion is detected, as well as the ability to link multiple Ring products.

The Stick Up Cam is available for preorder right now on Amazon.com, and will begin shipping Oct. 23.

Up until now, Ring hasn't offered a camera designed for inside use. Enter the Ring Indoor Cam. The $59.99 camera has the same features as the rest of Ring's camera lineup — 1080p HD video, night vision, two-way audio and motion detection — but in a smaller, more affordable package.

Indoor Cam is shipping right now. You can order Indoor Cam from Amazon.com for $59.99.

Ring Fetch

Fetch attaches to your dog's collar and tracks your pet's location. You can create geofence areas and receive alerts if your pet leaves the area. Over time, Ring says you'll receive alerts to help you track your lost pet as Amazon's Sidewalk network is expanded.

Not much is known about when Fetch will launch, or how much it will cost. You can sign up on Ring's website to receive more information when it's available.

Ring's Retro Fit Alarm Kit replaces your existing control panel for hardwired alarm systems, allowing you to connect to existing door sensors, and access and control your alarm system through Ring's mobile app.

The retrofit kit will be available in November through Ring.com at the price of $199. Sign up on Ring's website to receive more information.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.