Here's every device Amazon unveiled at today's event

CNN Underscored was in Seattle today for Amazon's annual hardware announcement event. The tech giant announced a ton of new items, including Alexa-enabled eyeglasses, an updated Echo smart speaker, a larger Echo smart screen, a new high-end audio speaker, and the highly anticipated Echo Buds, Amazon's Alexa-enabled wireless earphones.

All of the items are available for preorder right now.

Echo Frames ($179.99; amazon.com)

Echo Loop ($129.99; amazon.com)

Eero Mesh WiFi Router ($99; amazon.com)

Ring Indoor Cam ($59.99; amazon.com)

Ring Stick-Up Cam ($99.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Smart Oven ($249.99; amazon.com)

Echo Auto ($49.99; amazon.com)

Nebula Sound Bar, Fire TV Edition ($229.99; amazon.com)

Fire TV Cube, 2nd Gen ($119.99; amazon.com)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.