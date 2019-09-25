cnn
Here's every device Amazon unveiled at today's event

CNN Underscored Underscored Staff
Updated Wed September 25, 2019

CNN Underscored was in Seattle today for Amazon's annual hardware announcement event. The tech giant announced a ton of new items, including Alexa-enabled eyeglasses, an updated Echo smart speaker, a larger Echo smart screen, a new high-end audio speaker, and the highly anticipated Echo Buds, Amazon's Alexa-enabled wireless earphones.

All of the items are available for preorder right now.

Echo Buds ($129.99; amazon.com)

Echo Dot With Clock ($59.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Echo Show 8 ($129.99; amazon.com)

Echo Studio (199.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Echo, 3rd Generation ($99.99; amazon.com)

Echo Glow ($29.99; amazon.com)

Echo Frames ($179.99; amazon.com)

Amazon's new eyeglasses that come with its virtual assistant Alexa, the Echo Frames, rest on a display at the company's headquarters in Seattle, Washington, U.S. September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dastin

Echo Loop ($129.99; amazon.com)

Echo Flex ($24.99; amazon.com)

eero mesh WiFi router ($99; amazon.com)