Here's every device Amazon unveiled at today's event

CNN Underscored was in Seattle today for Amazon's annual hardware announcement event. The tech giant announced a ton of new items, including Alexa-enabled eyeglasses, an updated Echo smart speaker, a larger Echo smart screen, a new high-end audio speaker, and the highly anticipated Echo Buds, Amazon's Alexa-enabled wireless earphones.
All of the items are available for preorder right now.
Echo Buds ($129.99; amazon.com)
Echo Dot With Clock ($59.99; amazon.com)
Amazon Echo Show 8 ($129.99; amazon.com)
Echo Studio (199.99; amazon.com)
Amazon Echo, 3rd Generation ($99.99; amazon.com)
Echo Glow ($29.99; amazon.com)
Echo Frames ($179.99; amazon.com)
Amazon's new eyeglasses that come with its virtual assistant Alexa, the Echo Frames, rest on a display at the company's headquarters in Seattle, Washington, U.S. September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dastin