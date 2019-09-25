Here's every device Amazon unveiled at today's event

CNN Underscored was in Seattle today for Amazon's annual hardware announcement event. The tech giant announced a ton of new items, including Alexa-enabled eyeglasses, an updated Echo smart speaker, a larger Echo smart screen, a new high-end audio speaker, and the highly anticipated Echo Buds, Amazon's Alexa-enabled wireless earphones.

All of the items are available for preorder right now.

Echo Frames ($179.99; amazon.com)

Amazon's new eyeglasses that come with its virtual assistant Alexa, the Echo Frames, rest on a display at the company's headquarters in Seattle, Washington, U.S. September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dastin

Echo Loop ($129.99; amazon.com)

Echo Flex ($24.99; amazon.com)

eero mesh WiFi router ($99; amazon.com)