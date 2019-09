Amazon introduced 3rd generation of its Echo smart speaker today, featuring improved sound quality. The device is $99.99 and comes in a new twilight blue shade. It's up for preorders today.

Improved hardware should deliver a more robust and wider soundstage. It still keeps far-field microphones and the design remains largely the same with buttons located on top. We'll be going hands-on soon with the all-new Amazon products announced today.

