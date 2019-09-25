Amazon just announced a new product to their smart device lineup, the Echo Studio. As described on stage, it's meant to deliver the most robust sound experience possible. The speaker also supports Dolby Atmos and comes on the heels of last week's release of Amazon's new lossless music streaming service, Amazon Music HD.

Echo Studio is $199.99 is available for pre-order now.

Similar to Sonos and Apple's HomePod speakers, Studio uses far-field microphones to map out the room and design the optimal audio experience. Amazon is calling it an immersive 3D sound experience.

Inside, the Echo Studio has three mid-range speakers for the left, right and top. You also get a directional tweeter and a large, 5.25 bass driver.

The device looks a little like a HomePod with a circular design.

The Echo studio also pairs with a Fire TV and can work in a left and a right channel setup. This pairing will be done with the Alexa app or on the Fire TV interface. And yes, it's still an Amazon Echo powered by Alexa voice assistance.

Echo Studio ($199.99; amazon.com)