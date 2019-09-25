Amazon announces new larger Echo Show smart display

Coming off the success of the 5-inch Echo Show 5 smart display, today Amazon introduced the new Echo Show 8, which -- you guessed it -- features an 8-inch HD screen. The device should be available for preorder later today for $129.99.

The Echo Show 8 keeps the same design language of the Show 5 and the original Show, keeping the cloth fabric-like finish on the outside and two color options.

Given the impressive speaker set inside the Echo Show 5, it's a good bet Show 8 will sound as good or possibly better, if it takes full advantage of the additional physical space inside the device.

The device also includes a physical shutter for the front-facing camera for added privacy.

With skills for Prime Video and Hulu, you can use the Echo Show 8 as a mini-TV as well.

Amazon's Echo Show 8 should be up for preorder later today for $129.99.