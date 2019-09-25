Amazon launches Echo Glow Alexa-compatible smart lamp for kids

In addition to the new Echo Studio, Echo Dot with Clock and the other devices Amazon launched today, there's one designed just for kids. Part nightlight, part mood lighting, The Amazon Echo Glow is a smart lamp with multiple features. It's available now for pre-order on Amazon at $29.99.

Kids can ask Alexa to set the color, have it pulse to the beat for a dance party, or use "campfire" mode for a warm, soothing vibe. The Amazon Echo Glow also lets you add a color countdown to any family routine you may have in place: The "Rainbow Timer" gives kids a visual cues as they get ready for school or dinner. It can also dim as kids wind down for bedtime or remain on as a nightlight. You can even try a few of them to really light up a space.



At $29.99, the Amazon Echo Glow could be the perfect holiday gift, especially when paired with an Echo Dot with Clock.