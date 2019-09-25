Amazon's Echo Dot with Clock adds an LED digital clock to the mix

Rather than redesigning a whole new Echo Dot, Amazon is introducing the Echo Dot with Clock. For $59.99, the Echo Dot gets an LED clock built into the side and keeps two colors options. The new devices should be available for pre-order today.

This is the first new product from Amazon's big September 25th event and it seems like a multi-tasking upgrade. Since the Echo Dot might be besides your bed on a nightstand, an alarm clock makes sense here. In our review of the third generation Echo Dot, we wrote about the improvements to sound and the updated design.

Echo Dot with Clock keeps all of this, but adds in a visual aid. It's likely that Amazon will open up this LED setup to other developers as well. For now it's an easy way to see the time and can be helpful for getting out of bed in the morning.

We're going hands-on soon, but for now stay tuned for how to pre-order Echo Dot with Clock for $59.99.