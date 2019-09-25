Just in time for fall, the Echo Dot now comes in plum

Amazon might not have redesigned the Echo Dot, but with the season of pumpkin spice lattes upon us, there is a new plum color option for this tiny smart speaker. It doesn't change any of the hardware, but the fabric and mesh outer shell is now a dull pink, kind of like red wine.

You'll still get far-field microphones throughout the Echo Dot to power the Alexa experience. It has a 1.6-inch speaker inside, and you can group two of these together to create a stereo effect. Of course, via the Alexa app on iOS or Android, you can group all of your speakers for a home audio experience.

The Echo Dot in plum costs $49.99, the same as the other color options, and is available for preorder. It shows a release date of Nov. 14.

Note: The price above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.