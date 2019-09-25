Amazon is entering the headphones game with Alexa Echo Buds

Amazon has finally released their own earphones today's unveiling of Echo Buds, a pair of truly wireless earbuds that work with Alexa. Preorders are open now for $129.99.

We're told to expect five hours of battery life, which extends to 20 hours with the carrying case. Just pop the Echo Buds back in the case to juice up while on the run.

The team partnered with Bose for noise reduction, specifically the active noise reduction built into Echo Buds. You can double-tap to cycle through passive mode, full noise reduction and for normal sound. They are Alexa-enabled, and you can access Siri or the Google Assistant on the Echo Buds as well.

Amazon isn't breaking the mold here all the much, but the partnership with Bose could set these apart, and the $129.99 price point is appealing.

