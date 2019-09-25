Elephant whose emaciated appearance sparked international outrage has died, charity says

(CNN) An elephant from Sri Lanka whose skeletal appearance led to a global outcry has died, the animal rights charity that exposed its condition says.

Images of the emaciated elephant were shared in August by the Thai-based Save Elephant Foundation (SEF) to raise awareness of the exploitation of elephants in captivity.

Tikiri, a 70-year-old female, was used in a parade for 10 days each year -- amid noise, fireworks and smoke -- at the Esala Perahera festival in Kandy, central Sri Lanka.

After the outrage sparked by her appearance, the festival organizers decided to withdraw her from this year's closing parade.

Earlier this month, SEF said in a Facebook post that Tikiri had been returned to her owner.

