Chinese relatives marry each other 23 times in two weeks in alleged scam

(CNN) Eleven members of the same Chinese family allegedly staged 23 phoney marriages within two weeks -- all to access free housing.

According to state media, the scam started when a man named Pan heard about an urban renewal compensation scheme in one part of a small village in Lishui city, eastern Zhejiang province.

Local residents were being offered a modest apartment measuring at least 40 square meters (430 square feet), even if they didn't own property, the People's Daily reported.

Pan quickly re-married his ex-wife who lived in the village, only to divorce her again six days later.

Other family members soon joined the alleged scam -- Pan married his sister, then her sister-in-law, then Pan's father wed a few relatives, even his own mother, within the same period.

Read More